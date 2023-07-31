Letter to the editor logo 2021

In August, I hate to open my mailbox. It is not because I have to go out in the hot weather. It is because I get my homeowner insurance bill. Rates in Florida are about four times higher than the national average! Florida is a beautiful place to live. Since it is a gigantic peninsula between two major bodies of water in a warm environment, it is an easy target for major hurricanes. The risks to Florida's coast are in the trillions, which is much more than the other southern coastal states combined. Florida's vulnerable population is 90 miles or less from the coast.

A state run insurance organization, Citizens Property Insurance Corporation, may be a homeowner's "last resort" to get insured due to the shrinking private market caused by policy changes in the mid-2000s. This may be a bad omen if Citizens gets hit with a rash of claims, which will put Florida taxpayers on the hook.

