In August, I hate to open my mailbox. It is not because I have to go out in the hot weather. It is because I get my homeowner insurance bill. Rates in Florida are about four times higher than the national average! Florida is a beautiful place to live. Since it is a gigantic peninsula between two major bodies of water in a warm environment, it is an easy target for major hurricanes. The risks to Florida's coast are in the trillions, which is much more than the other southern coastal states combined. Florida's vulnerable population is 90 miles or less from the coast.
A state run insurance organization, Citizens Property Insurance Corporation, may be a homeowner's "last resort" to get insured due to the shrinking private market caused by policy changes in the mid-2000s. This may be a bad omen if Citizens gets hit with a rash of claims, which will put Florida taxpayers on the hook.
With 7% of the U.S. population, Florida accounts for 8% of all property claims. Approximately 80% of these claims are fraudulent, which increases premium rates for everyone. In May 2022, a bill was signed to require insurers to provide a reasonable explanation if they deny or partially deny a claim to maybe curb lawsuits. It also creates a new standard for application of attorney fee multipliers, which have been liberally applied, resulting in increased costs to consumers and making it less attractive for lawyers to take cases. These bills will make it tougher for fraudulent litigations but not at the expense whereby insurance companies can use the laws to avoid paying claims.
My Safe Home Program (HB881) allows for free hurricane readiness inspection. Any improvement recommendations will be matched ($2 for every $1 spent) or 2/3 of the project cost up to $10,000. The 6% sales tax on impact-resistant doors, garage doors, or windows is waived (July 1, 2022 - June 30, 2024).
It may be years before any premium reductions. Stopping fraudulent lawsuits and homeowners creating a more hurricane-proof home may attract more insurers back to the state, which promotes competition and lower prices. Before making voluntary upgrades, notify your insurance agent about how it will impact your policy coverage and costs. The insurance companies need to do their part by revising policies to reflect new codes and standards and ways homeowners can reduce their premium costs.