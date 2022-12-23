On Dec. 19, a letter writer presented an editorial titled “Until EVs become practical, stop the Insanity.” His major points were: moving a car plant to Mexico, that EV manufacturing uses fossil fuel derived electricity, and the problem of EVs catching fire.
First, our auto industry has closed many plants and ship them overseas, so what is new here?
Second, yes at this time the manufacture of EV does consume the same fossil fuel energy resources as the manufacturing of traditional internal combustion vehicles, so what is the point? I will say that if your house has solar panels, you could charge at home.
Get more from the Citrus County Chronicle
As to the third point of vehicle fires, I will say two things. First, if we judge the number of vehicle fires by distance traveled, early statistics state that for EVs there are 5 fires per billion miles traveled and internal combustion vehicles there are 55 fires per billion miles traveled (ref: Politifacts).
Second, any vehicle fire is dangerous, the question is if I was a firefighter which would I rather face: 30 gallons of gasoline versus a bank of batteries. Also, "EVs are some of the top-rated cars for safety and are less likely to catch fire compared to gas cars." (Ref: Drive Electric Colorado)
As to EVs not being practical, in 1909 when the Ford Model T was introduced there were no roads, gas stations, or stoplights and you had to crank the engine to get it started.
I too wish to stop the insanity, in this case the insanity of misinformation.