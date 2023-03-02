In Citrus County, housing and rent costs are out of control. Homeowners insurance is out of control. State roads desperately need widening or repair.
What does our state senator, Blaise Ingoglia, focus his efforts on? Putting forward bills to a) rename a portion of a state road after the late entertainer Rush Limbaugh, and b) to “cancel” the Democratic Party in Florida.
I’m not making this up. Instead of addressing Florida’s real issues, our senator is engaging in performance stunts to appeal to a certain group – certainly not the majority of his constituents.
Naming a road after a racist, misogynist entertainer who admitted that he only said the things he did to make money? Passing a bill to make a political party illegal?
That bill, (SB 1248) would switch Democratic voters to no-party voters or give them the option of choosing another party, thus disenfranchising 5 million voters in the state.
While it is true that the Democratic Party adopted pro-slavery positions in their platforms during the conventions of 1840, 1844, 1856, 1860 and 1864, Ingoglia neglects the rest of the history. A century later, it was a Democratic president from the South, Lyndon Johnson, who signed the Civil Rights Act.
This action led to what is often referred to as a “party switch,” where the Democratic Party began to embrace progressive policies and civil rights, while the Republican Party, which was once associated with abolitionism and progressive policies, now champions conservative values and policies.
Now, in 2023, which party enjoys the support of neo-Nazis and Confederates? Members of which party supported the Charlottesville hate march, and the January 6 insurrectionists, including those who attacked police, and bore Confederate flags and pro-Auschwitz symbols? In fact, that party's leader recently had dinner with an avowed Nazi, Nick Fuentes.
Let’s call these two bills what they are – nothing but stunts and a desperate bid for attention by a state senator who obviously wants to rise in the current Florida Republican pecking order.
What’s truly pathetic is that Floridians are facing real crises that the senator is ignoring in favor of his shot at his 15 minutes of fame (or infamy) – and he’s wasting our tax dollars in the process.
Please let Senator Ingoglia know that Citrus County expects him to work for the people, not the few.