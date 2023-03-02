Letter to the editor logo 2021

In Citrus County, housing and rent costs are out of control. Homeowners insurance is out of control. State roads desperately need widening or repair.

What does our state senator, Blaise Ingoglia, focus his efforts on? Putting forward bills to a) rename a portion of a state road after the late entertainer Rush Limbaugh, and b) to “cancel” the Democratic Party in Florida.

