Our State Representative Blaise Ingoglia wants to rename a portion of Highway 50 in Hernando Co. after the late misogynistic racist Rush Limbaugh. He now wants to outlaw being a Democrat.
Oh, his bill doesn't mention Democrats, that would clearly be unconstitutional.
Yet it's obviously intended to target the Democrats by singling out advocacy of slavery in its platform from 175 years ago. The 1848 party platform, for example, stated “that all efforts of the Abolitionists or others made to induce Congress to interfere with questions of slavery, or to take incipient steps in relation thereto, are calculated to lead to the most alarming and dangerous consequences.”
As the Tallahassee Democrat noted, of Florida’s 13 political parties, “11 of the parties (other than the GOP and Democrats) organized after 1985.”
They would be able to form a new party, though the “name of the organization must be substantially different from the name of any other party previously registered” with the state.
Wasn't it a Southern Democrat POTUS that signed the Civil Rights Act 60 years ago? And the far right has successfully whittled away at those rights ever since.
The divisiveness is never ending and deliberate.
Marjorie Taylor Greene has suggested that “We need a national divorce. We need to separate red states and blue states and shrink the federal government.
“Everyone I talk to says this. From the sick and disgusting woke culture issues shoved down our throats to the Democrat’s traitorous America Last policies, we are done.”
I'm not making this up folks.
The bovine excrement is spewed to feed their masses. And they're willingly and ignorantly wallowing in it.
Just recently, our sheriff arrested Jesse Rumson of Lecanto for his actions at our nation's Capitol on Jan. 6. I noticed some of the comments on his Facebook page belittling the sheriff and calling him obscene names for doing his job.
Some of the comments were from people I once considered friends. Now I don't consider them at all. And that saddens me.
Lastly, a proposed bill is making its way through the Florida Senate that would allow the state "emergency jurisdiction" locally and nationally, yes nationally, over children who receive or are "at risk of" receiving gender-affirming care — or if their parent receives it themselves.
The "patriots" that propose these ridiculous bills are beyond redemption.
The beat goes on.
Mark Stoltz
Inverness