Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. said: "Our lives begin to end the day we become silent about things that matter." I hope citizens won't be silent about an odd piece of legislation that shows contempt for veterans, citizens, our constitution and our democratic process. Florida State Sen. Blaise Ingoglia filed a bill in the state legislature worded in such a way that it would disenfranchise millions of voters registered with the Florida Democratic Party.
How many veterans or family members of veterans would that include? Ingoglia especially needs to apologize for an attitude that disregards the service of veterans buried at gravesites where American flags wave each Memorial Day. What did they fight for? Certainly not what's in this bill.