We hear a lot of lip service about improving vocational education, but not a lot of action. Thankfully, Senator Blaise Ingoglia is walking the walk and talking the talk. He filed several important bills this year that I think will really help our kids succeed.
Blaise wants to create dedicated funding for apprenticeship programs so more kids can take advantage of great opportunities to learn a skilled trade before they graduate from high school. With higher education costs out of control and advances in AI threatening so many jobs, it is more important than ever that kids have actual tangible skills to bring to the workplace and find success. That is also why I like his bill to allow computer science classes to count towards Bright Futures scholarships and vocational certificates. These are sensible, practical solutions that will benefit many students here at home and across Florida. I want to thank Senator Ingoglia for looking out for our kids.