In his "Varying Voices" column, Sen. Blaise Ingoglia wrote, "In politics they say you only get criticized when you're over the target. I must be doing something right."
Nope. The Senator is getting criticized because he's doing a lot wrong. For example, he says that corporations should be in the business of making money, but then he proposes SB 952 that would make them have to pay for gender-reversal surgery. His SB 1248 is an effort to eliminate the Democratic Party. Sounds like he wants to see only one major party in this country. That is how the Soviet Union and China operate. Even Gov. DeSantis, who hates Democrats, couldn't support that idea.