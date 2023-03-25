Ingoglia should represent all of us

Wow, I can’t believe what I read in Blaise Ingoglia’s rant. I have been a registered Republican in Citrus County since I became a resident. I waited three days to wrap my head around what I read to respond. I was under the impression elected officials were to represent every one in the county equally. Mr Ingoglia must think that we are in a civil war. Thankfully 56 percent of Americans think woke is ok. We have homeless people, our water supplies are drying up, rivers are running green, and homeowners are still having difficulty finding affordable homeowners insurance. Thankfully we have elections. As Donald Trump said recently there was nothing wrong with Florida when Ron DeSantis took over. You can’t say that now. Our legislators are wasting time on totally absurd legislation. We have a budget surplus. We should be spending money to make our schools the best in the world and let the teachers teach and not worry about woke and take on environmental issues rather than throwing a little money at it and saying we fixed it. Remember, part of being a man is the ability to show compassion. Our state legislators are just plain mean. I am changing my party affiliation from Republican to Woke. I’m sick of the Florida government and I hope the next election boots these crazies out. I want the real government back. I hardly feel safe in this state. I’m sorry and ashamed to have to write this letter. Hopefully better days are ahead. Jerry Kroskie Homosassa

