Ingoglia should represent all of us
Wow, I can’t believe what I read in Blaise Ingoglia’s rant. I have been a registered Republican in Citrus County since I became a resident. I waited three days to wrap my head around what I read to respond. I was under the impression elected officials were to represent every one in the county equally. Mr Ingoglia must think that we are in a civil war. Thankfully 56 percent of Americans think woke is ok. We have homeless people, our water supplies are drying up, rivers are running green, and homeowners are still having difficulty finding affordable homeowners insurance. Thankfully we have elections. As Donald Trump said recently there was nothing wrong with Florida when Ron DeSantis took over. You can’t say that now. Our legislators are wasting time on totally absurd legislation. We have a budget surplus. We should be spending money to make our schools the best in the world and let the teachers teach and not worry about woke and take on environmental issues rather than throwing a little money at it and saying we fixed it. Remember, part of being a man is the ability to show compassion. Our state legislators are just plain mean. I am changing my party affiliation from Republican to Woke. I’m sick of the Florida government and I hope the next election boots these crazies out. I want the real government back. I hardly feel safe in this state. I’m sorry and ashamed to have to write this letter. Hopefully better days are ahead. Jerry Kroskie Homosassa
Ingoglia supposed to represent all Floridians
In his “Varying Voices” column, Sen. Blaise Ingoglia wrote, “In politics they say you only get criticized when you’re over the target. I must be doing something right.” Nope. The Senator is getting criticized because he’s doing a lot wrong. For example, he says that corporations should be in the business of making money, but then he proposes SB 952 that would make them have to pay for gender-reversal surgery. His SB 1248 is an effort to eliminate the Democratic Party. Sounds like he wants to see only one major party in this country. That is how the Soviet Union and China operate. Even Gov. DeSantis, who hates Democrats, couldn’t support that idea. I always believed that our Senators represented all the people in the district. However, Sen. Ingoglia’s column proves my belief. It is very, very wrong. Marty Johnson Crystal River
What ‘Cracker’ really means
It was recently brought to my attention by an elderly gentleman from New York that the term Cracker could be misconstrued as dangerous and off-putting. When I inquired as to why, he stated that “before traveling down to Florida, his fellow northerners warned him to steer clear of the ‘Crackers’ as they will shoot you in the head.” Say what? “What do you think a Cracker is?” I queried. After tap dancing around the redneck theme, he humbly admitted that maybe he wasn’t sure. So, I would like to set the record straight for the uninitiated, the “out of staters” or the plain, just confused, with an extremely abridged version of Florida history and no, it has absolutely nothing to do with the Klan and just as surely does not have a color/race requirement. Florida was one of the top cattle producing states in the union prior, during and long after the Civil War. If truth be known, it still was until 1971 when Walt Disney World opened its doors and if you ask any Cracker, was the great demise of all Florida agriculture and ranching. But, why THAT nickname? Cracker derives from the form of communication these tough White, Black and Native American cowboys used to drive cattle across state through brutal swamps, woodland, rivers and weather. By cracking their whips, they produced a series of sounds not only to keep the cattle tight but an announcement of possible danger or new direction. No cellphones then. These people were tough, simple, fun-loving, hard-working folk earning an honest living. Just as an Ohio Buckeye or a Wisconsin Cheese Head wears their moniker proudly, I too carry no shame. My company name is a reflection of our states ancestors’ virtues; integrity, humility and good work ethic without a shred of pretentiousness and snobbery. That, my friends, is the Cracker way. Crystal Adams Beverly Hills
Knee-jerk reaction on guns
It never seems to fail and is a knee jerk reaction. Within seconds of a mass shooting, politicians demand tougher gun control laws. Many times the current laws would not have prevented this mass shooting as the shooter ticked all the boxes to be able to own a gun. The emotional response is to tax them, ban them, or regulate them. Instead of emotional duress but a clear mind, one would see it is illogical. and could cause us to lose one of our liberties , as well as our lives. Law-abiding gun owners follow the regulations of gun ownership. Criminals by the very nature are “criminals” which mean they DO NOT FOLLOW THE LAWS. Many times the mass shooter was not supposed to even have a gun legally and yet they stole it, borrowed it, or got it through some other means. Knee jerk stricter gun laws means loss of liberty and innocent lives by someone (criminal) that would not adhere to gun laws. Forget emotions and look at some facts: gun ownership prevented an estimated 2.5 million crimes a year. In one study, 60 percent of convicted felons stated that they avoided committing the crime when they knew the victim was armed. Approximately 400,000 life-threatening violent crimes are prevented using firearms. One sad statistic: Over half of the 47,173 suicides in the U.S. involved firearms (2017). JustFacts.Org has a wealth of information about gun laws and firearms. Today there are 2.6 million concealed weapons permits in Florida that require firearms training and background checks. Florida HB543 (“constitutional carry”) would allow for concealed carry without a weapons permit. This would not mean open carry. This recognizes our Second Amendment rights to carry without a state “permission slip.” Background checks will still be in place with no mandated firearms training requirement. Though controversial, most gun owners will go through training to improve their skills and accuracy. Constitutional debate wages on with thousands of “feel good” gun control laws on the books. New York and Chicago have some of the most stringent gun laws and yet the murder rate in Chicago surged by 50 percent (2020) and in New York by 41 percent (2020). Leniency on gun violence only increases this number. Tougher punishment (longer sentences) for gun-violent criminals and enforcing the existing laws are a better answer. Dennis Melton Citrus Springs