What in the world were we thinking when we elected Blaise Ingoglia to represent us in the Florida Senate?
Ingoglia, you have been criticized by liberals like myself because you are out of step with most Americans. We don't hide behind a shield of Letters to the Editor. The Chronicle is our way of communicating with you and Citrus County, and your article shows you are paying attention to us.
You want to name a highway after a sexist radio show host who didn't do anything for America except spew hatred and discontent. After a man who said, "Feminism was established to allow unattractive women easier access to the mainstream." The man who PolitiFact fact-checked and discovered he lied 81% of the time. Really, he is your hero?
You think the Inflation Reduction Act "was shoved down the throats of America." On the contrary, this act lowers Americans' living costs by reducing the price of prescription drugs, health care, and energy. It addresses climate change, lowers the deficit, and taxes the rich. It makes the single largest investment in climate and energy in American history, putting the U.S. on a pathway to achieving a net-zero economy by 2050. Citrus County has many low-income workers who welcome the lower cost of drugs; we are a coastal county and would embrace a way to protect our waterfront properties and wetlands. You need to understand Citrus County better if you're going to represent us.
You might think DeSantis is on point when he suggests, "Florida is where WOKE goes to die." A recent poll conducted by Ipsos and published last week in USA Today shows that 56% of Americans consider "woke" a positive term, meaning "to be informed, educated on, and aware of social injustices." Even more than a third of Republicans agree. Conversely, 39% agreed with a negative definition: "to be overly politically correct and police others' words."
Under your leadership, WOKE is dying in Florida. You seem to be completely unaware of social justice issues. Suggesting we name a road after a known man with a history of being "racist, homophobic, xenophobic, and sexist." Passing laws limiting the rights of people to vote easily and supporting statues and memorials to Civil War traitors. Canceling books in our school libraries and eliminating an African-American advanced placement history class. These things speak of a person totally unaware of social justice issues.