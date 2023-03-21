Letter to the editor logo 2021

What in the world were we thinking when we elected Blaise Ingoglia to represent us in the Florida Senate?

Ingoglia, you have been criticized by liberals like myself because you are out of step with most Americans. We don't hide behind a shield of Letters to the Editor. The Chronicle is our way of communicating with you and Citrus County, and your article shows you are paying attention to us.

Get more from the Citrus County Chronicle