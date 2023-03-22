A quote on the Chronicle Opinion page is from George Washington: “Guard against the postures of pretended patriotism.” President Washington was speaking of politicians like our own State Senator Blaise Ingoglia. In an article on 3/12/23 titled “My fight for Freedom has just begun,” Senator Ingoglia spouts lots of misinformation, disinformation and outright divisive baloney.
With this article, Mr. Ingoglia has positioned himself well as a lapdog for Governor DeSantis. He also sees anyone in the Democratic party, a large percentage of his constituents, as enemies. Space doesn’t permit a point-by-point rebuttal, but here are a few thoughts and suggestions for Ingoglia.
First, get a dictionary and review the definitions of “freedom” and “woke.” You are using the words incorrectly and it makes you look uneducated. DeSantis has tried to claim woke as meaning overly politically correct. It means nothing of the sort. I’ll stick with Webster’s definitions.
Get more from the Citrus County Chronicle
Next, leave education and local elections alone. SB1110 is a bad bill.
We don’t need term limits for school board members or county commissioners. Instead focus on the needs of Citrus County: better roads, property insurance reform, gun safety, etc.
The senator is concerned about the verdict in the Parkland school shooting. It’s too bad his concern doesn’t translate to improving gun safety laws. Shootings are now the number one killer of children in our country.
I find it somewhat odd that Ingoglia claims that Dems "hide behind the shield of Letters to the Editor." Editorial comments don’t shield anyone. They are one way to respond to stupid tyranny. I’m a proud Democrat and am not hiding from anyone. Senator, my name is at the bottom of this letter. I’m easy to find; look me up.
Probably the dumbest idea Ingoglia proposes is SB 1248, the “Ultimate Cancel Act.” He says that the Democratic party should be banned for supporting pro-slavery platforms during the mid-1800s. What? Does the Senator want to re-litigate the Civil War?
Remember Washington’s words. Ingoglia is a poseur if there ever was one. He isn’t a patriot and doesn’t give one damn about our freedom.
Ingoglia’s interest is in sucking up to DeSantis and polishing his credentials for the MAGA party. It’s sad we have such poor representation.