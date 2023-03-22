A quote on the Chronicle Opinion page is from George Washington: “Guard against the postures of pretended patriotism.” President Washington was speaking of politicians like our own State Senator Blaise Ingoglia. In an article on 3/12/23 titled “My fight for Freedom has just begun,” Senator Ingoglia spouts lots of misinformation, disinformation and outright divisive baloney.

With this article, Mr. Ingoglia has positioned himself well as a lapdog for Governor DeSantis. He also sees anyone in the Democratic party, a large percentage of his constituents, as enemies. Space doesn’t permit a point-by-point rebuttal, but here are a few thoughts and suggestions for Ingoglia.

