I wonder if the folks writing in to attack Senator Ingoglia would do so if they actually looked at all the good work he is doing for our state this year. Case in point, Ingoglia is spearheading reforms to combat human trafficking alongside Governor DeSantis and Attorney General Moody. That doesn’t sound like someone who is playing games to me. That sounds like someone who wants to make life better for some of the most vulnerable among us.
Ingoglia’s bill will make sure safe houses for human trafficking victims are certified, improve education and visibility of help for people who are being trafficked, and bring the hammer down on the bad guys doing the trafficking. I, for one, am glad to have a Senator willing to take on this issue. It’s despicable that in 2023, we are still dealing with the evil of human slavery. Ingoglia’s hard work will make a real difference for victims who are suffering unspeakable horror every day.