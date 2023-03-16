Blaise Ingoglia has apparently forgotten that he was elected by "We The People " of his district. He is responsible and answerable to each of his constituents, regardless of their political affiliation. In the Chronicle March 12, he cried about being "criticized by the liberal constituents of Citrus County."
Well, Blaise, we are your constituents, and until we can vote you out, you are to represent us along with those who share your views. The most important job of a senator is to represent the people of his or her district; all of the people.