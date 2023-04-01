No legislator is working harder to keep us safe than our state senator, Blaise Ingoglia. Monsters like Nikolas Cruz don’t deserve to escape the ultimate punishment for their heinous crimes. Blaise’s work to reform Florida’s death penalty law responsibly balances constitutional protections without sacrificing justice. He’s also helping local police departments receive more funding to process DNA evidence so more crimes can be solved and more victims can see justice done. I want to thank Senator Ingoglia for his good work to support victims and crack down on criminals. I will feel safer knowing these laws are on the books.
Roy San Martin