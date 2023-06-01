As if Florida's inflation weren't bad enough (with the highest inflation rate of 7% among states in the US), the state ranks second in the nation for homeowners' and flood insurance costs. Now, thanks to Ron DeSantis and the Florida Legislature, we may be experiencing a labor shortage and higher prices due to their immigration policy. Samuel Vilchez Santiago, the Florida director of the American Business Immigration Coalition, states that this change will likely have a significant impact on Florida's agriculture, construction and hospitality sectors. These immigrants take jobs that no one else wants and help keep costs down for consumers.
"These industries heavily rely on immigrant workers, and not allowing businesses to utilize these workers will severely impact our economy and hinder job creation. This could result in a $12.6 billion drop in Florida's GDP in a single year, approximately 1.1%, which would consequently reduce workers' spending power and decrease state and local tax revenue. Social media is filled with videos showing vacant construction sites and rotting fruit and vegetable fields that remain unpicked."