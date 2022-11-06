Letter to the editor logo 2021

Banks are fairly safe to store your money. It gets mingled with other people's money but when you need it, there are ways to get it back. It is much safer than storing my money under my mattress or burying it in the backyard. That being said, banks are not totally safe as by human nature, other people find ways to get your money through bank robberies or scams by obtaining your bank routing number.

Elections are fairly safe where your vote is mingled with other's votes to decide, which candidates will serve in office. The term "election deniers" is being floated around as a bad word. But by human nature, other people find ways to steal your vote or to cause election fraud.

