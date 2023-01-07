One of the charities that I support is Boy's Town - as mentioned in the famous movie “Boy's Town" with actor Spencer Tracy. The charity helps girls, too.
Well they sent me a Farmer's Almanac magazine that has many hidden facts about our nation's history. Thought to share a few:
The Declaration of Independence - the notification to King George of England of the intent to break free from his British authoritarian rule states that we are endowed by our Creator with the definite rights of "Life, Liberty and the pursuit of Happiness.”
John Hancock wrote his name much larger than the others because he wanted King George to see the rebellious signature without glasses!
Only two- John Hancock, president of Congress, and Charles Thompson, secretary of Congress, signed the Declaration on July 4th - all others signed on Aug. 2.
July 4th was not declared a federal holiday until 1938!
One copy of the 200 printed copies (only 27 are accounted for) was found on the back of a picture frame and sold at auction for $8.14 million to Norman Lear, TV producer, in 2000.
In July 1776, General George Washington was in New York with his troops. On July 9, he received his copy of the Declaration of Independence, with a note from John Hancock to let the soldiers know. The men were so excited that they tore down a statue of King George. Shortly afterward, the British attacked the colonists and the American Revolution was underway.
The colonists fought the British for our independence for eight, long, hard years: 1775-1783.
Winning that war - glad and thankful for our freedom.
Renee Christopher-McPheeters