Recently, a possum met an untimely death with my car while I was heading east on State Road 44. Returning home later that day, it had become an unrecognizable mess. The buzzards had not even come to clean up the carcass as too much activity on the road. This "mess" reminds me of the border crisis which is unrecognizable from only a few years ago. The border patrol has not been able to clean up the mess at the border.

A few years ago, we were building a wall, which would allow more security at limited entry points. Crossing the border at southern Arizona, migrants must cross the Sonoran Desert where temperature can reach over 100 degrees Fahrenheit. Many die due to heat and dehydration. A wall would deter desert area crossings. In April 2021, the border wall project funded from the Defense Department accounts was cancelled. Since, over 2.76 million are now crossing the border, Arizona placed shipping containers as a temporary border wall. This was met with a lawsuit from the Justice Department against the state as trespassing on federal lands.

