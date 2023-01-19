The way I see it: At a time when there are twice as many jobs available as there are workers to fill those jobs, the child of Cuban immigrants are doing everything possible to prevent other Cubans, as well as those from any country that is south of us, from coming here to fill those these jobs.
That is about the most inflationary thing that he can do, but then keeping inflation high is in his best interest because he can blame that inflation on Joe Biden. A worker surplus would bring the cost of living down for all of us, for reasons that should be obvious to anyone.