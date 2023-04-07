I must respond to the April 4th letter “They are replacing white people.”
When the Pilgrims arrived on the shore of the future state of Massachusetts, they were met, and taught how to survive in this strange land, by the Wampanoag Tribe. We, the white people were the intruders, the eventual thieves of their land.
By 1680 the first slaves were brought to Jamestown, Virginia. Can we properly call them immigrants? No. They were chattel. Brought here against their will.
Get more from the Citrus County Chronicle
During the mid- to late 1800s, Chinese laborers performed backbreaking labor to construct the Transcontinental Railroad.
Now, people of other nationalities are becoming well-represented in the sciences.
What are we, the “majority” doing? Attempting to quell free speech and thought. Banning books so that we intellectually suffocate future generations.
It takes courage to leave all that is familiar in your country and set out with only the dream of a better life. It is these people with the gumption to succeed and the willingness to put in the sweat equity who will be the future strength of our country.