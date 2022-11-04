Letter to the editor logo 2021

For many years now, the mayor and Inverness city council has worked effectively with the city manager that they hire to oversee the daily operations carried out by the city and its staff. The city has functioned extremely well under this system and has won national awards for numerous reasons.

Current Mayor Bob Plaisted has been the mayor during many of these years and has been responsible along with the council for guiding the city by setting the policies that are carried out by the city manager and consequently the staff.

