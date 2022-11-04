For many years now, the mayor and Inverness city council has worked effectively with the city manager that they hire to oversee the daily operations carried out by the city and its staff. The city has functioned extremely well under this system and has won national awards for numerous reasons.
Current Mayor Bob Plaisted has been the mayor during many of these years and has been responsible along with the council for guiding the city by setting the policies that are carried out by the city manager and consequently the staff.
As my father always told me, "If it isn't broke don't try to fix it," and that has always been proven to work well. So, applying this to the mayor's race in addition to the city council race for upcoming election Nov. 8, why wouldn't the citizen's leave well enough alone and re-elect both Mayor Plaisted and Dave Ryan.
I have read where the mayor's opponent wants to change the current system where the mayor only votes to break a tie when the city council deadlocks, but supplies valuable input to the council and the city manager as well. His opponent wants to change the system to one where the mayor becomes an elected member of the council.
For those of you who have been in Citrus County for many years, you can remember how well this worked for Crystal River where that is the system under which they function. For many years Crystal River suffered many bouts of infighting that caused the city to be in a constant state of dysfunction.
Therefore, "if isn't broke don't try to fix it" so re-elect Mayor Bob Plaisted.