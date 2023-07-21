Letter to the editor logo 2021

I am becoming increasingly frustrated and aggravated with Citrus folks telling me to move back up north if I don't like the conservative Republican nature of the county.

My wife and I moved here 10 years ago. We moved from a deep blue state with excellent social services, a responsible government, and an exceptional education system. Our roads were well kept, and if you had a child with special needs, there were various ways for him to achieve his best. Yes, our taxes were higher than in Florida, but we received excellent services for those taxes.

Get more from the Citrus County Chronicle