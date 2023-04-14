A lengthy letter to the editor tried to split the difference between what is false and true, creating a hybrid Frankenstein’s monster type doctrine. Bill Dolley agreed with, but tried to scale down the transgender doctrine. I ask this simple question: if one can be “born in the wrong body” then why is there no transgender gene or physical proof? It is notable that the “science” originated from social pressure. They were “born that way” only by doctrinal necessity, the mother of invention. That gender and sex are different is just a more elaborate scheme than when Bill Clinton was deceptively calling into question what "the definition of 'is' is.” Clinton didn't remain loyal to his deceptive split of terms, as the LGBT gang hasn’t to theirs by claiming that in legal documents sex is to also be defined as gender identity. Yet the medical and pediatric groups jumped on the bandwagon, especially after the victim signal tactic of psychological manipulation was played on them, citing suicide prevention. If the experts would loosen the rainbow leash around their necks to get the blood flowing to their brains they’ll see it is long known that schizophrenics and other delusional people also have high suicide rates — and also of murder. Is this the next frontier of “human rights” which we must affirm? This is pseudoscience and to be expected of experts who have been “educated into imbecility” and easily duped.
Mr. Dolley’s letter is partly right that there is violence between Trans v. LGB’s, but a study found that a very high percentage is “intimate partner violence," essentially domestic disputes and violent lover’s quarrels/violent sex. Mr. Dolley’s view may well be from the realization that the LGB’s must throw the T’s out of their floundering ship to lighten the load. Expect more as resistance mounts against LGBT+ tyranny.