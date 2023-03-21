I have just read the guest editorial by Marc Munroe Dion in Monday's paper and I am incensed. As an American with impeccable Irish credentials, I cannot fathom why my hometown paper would print a story that completely denigrates the Irish and those who enjoy the celebratory nature of St. Patrick's Day.
When I picked the paper up on Monday morning, I was thrilled to see the front page picture of folks having fun at the Inverness St. Patrick's parade; then I turned to the editorial page. While the writer is entitled to his opinion, I cannot for the life of me understand why the Chronicle would print one of the most vicious anti-Irish attacks without at least a disclaimer.
There isn't enough room in the paper to extol the virtues of the Irish, their culture, their work ethic and the incalculable contributions of the Irish to our beloved America.
I spoke to Trina Murphy, publisher of the Chronicle and Jim Gouvellis, executive editor, regarding my disdain for the characterization of the Irish and the multitude of other nationalities who participate in honoring St. Patrick.
Get more from the Citrus County Chronicle
Remember when the Irish arrived in this country they were met with “no Irish need apply.” So they worked vigorously and eventually earned a place in American society. Their contribution and dedication to the concept of American exceptionalism continues to this day. May God Bless America and may God continue to bless the Irish! Slainté.