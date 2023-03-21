I have just read the guest editorial by Marc Munroe Dion in Monday's paper and I am incensed. As an American with impeccable Irish credentials, I cannot fathom why my hometown paper would print a story that completely denigrates the Irish and those who enjoy the celebratory nature of St. Patrick's Day.

When I picked the paper up on Monday morning, I was thrilled to see the front page picture of folks having fun at the Inverness St. Patrick's parade; then I turned to the editorial page. While the writer is entitled to his opinion, I cannot for the life of me understand why the Chronicle would print one of the most vicious anti-Irish attacks without at least a disclaimer.

Get more from the Citrus County Chronicle