In your June 20 edition of the Citrus Chronicle, Linda Stein wrote a piece called “Why did Buttigieg rush to Philly?” In the article, Miss Stein points out the time it took for the Secretary of Transportation to respond to two different disasters in person. She alludes to the notion that the way these areas voted in the last presidential election affected the scheduling of personal response by Mr. Buttigieg.
I would not argue this notion with her simply because I have no idea what his schedule entails, nor do I believe that she does. For the sake of argument, let’s say she was correct in her assumption. My answer to her would be "What is the problem?” It is a fact that the residents of East Palestine, Ohio voted nearly 70% in favor of Donald Trump. It is also a fact that Donald Trump used this train derailment disaster in East Palestine as a photo op. I don’t see the issue here. Remember, that the railroad lobby bought a significant amount of deregulation that has been specifically tied to this derailment and several others recently from the Trump administration.