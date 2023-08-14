I think we need a reality check in Ozello. I don’t understand why a few neighbors are making such a big deal about the owners of Fishcreek Boat ramp turning what was once an old RV park into a nice, upscale campground. I know that the neighbors do not want increased traffic on their street but come on folks! This is a small, intimate resort owned by locals, not a Buc-ees or a shopping center. Most visitors come find a great spot and stay for several days in the very limited number of sites. The only time they leave is to visit restaurants, stores and other local businesses (which means more revenue to the community). That new economic opportunity may mean some of us who are looking for employment may find jobs. I have heard the camping sites will be very nice. I remember when that place was a trailer park and people were up all night, partying.
I am an immediate neighbor of Fishcreek and I think what they are doing is wonderful! I own a house next door and I look forward to hearing the laughter and joy from the future camper families.