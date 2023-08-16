The Fishcreek Boat Ramp owners are seeking to build a new Glampground in Crystal River and one issue that emerged is how hurricane-resilient the facility will be. This issue deserves scrutiny.
Just like any other business, they will have an emergency plan in place to guide their planning and response. The tourist industry stays a week or more ahead of storms and Fishcreek will be no different. Nobody believes it is smart to weather a storm in a campground, so potential visitors will cancel their plans or be told that they cannot come. The owners will be too busy preparing for the storm so they will certainly close. All visitors will be off the property well-before locals, who tend to delay, decide to evacuate. The septic system planned for the facility will be professionally operated and designed for this kind of weather. Most neighbors have septic tanks that are decades old and would probably cause more harm to the environment than a new professionally managed system like theirs. How many people even know how to prepare their septic system for a major storm? No doubt, operators of the Fishcreek system will know exactly what to do. Even the canvas tents, which have been proposed, are already deployed in numerous weather-prone areas as well. All in all, this is a thoughtful, storm-ready plan.