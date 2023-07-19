Letter to the editor logo 2021

I’m often lured by the Opinion page where differing viewpoints are interesting. However, a Letter to the Editor on the 14th begged for a counterbalance. I love this “county run, entirely by Republicans,” exactly the way it is.

This native Floridian has lived in several states due to career, but was fortunate enough to steer a path home to South Florida in 1999. To say I love this state is an understatement, and I have thrived and prospered living here due to Republican leadership over the years.

Get more from the Citrus County Chronicle