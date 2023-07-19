I’m often lured by the Opinion page where differing viewpoints are interesting. However, a Letter to the Editor on the 14th begged for a counterbalance. I love this “county run, entirely by Republicans,” exactly the way it is.
This native Floridian has lived in several states due to career, but was fortunate enough to steer a path home to South Florida in 1999. To say I love this state is an understatement, and I have thrived and prospered living here due to Republican leadership over the years.
A visit to Three Sisters Springs on 1/06/2018 changed my life. I had never been to this part of Florida and was captivated by the rolling hills, pastures, oak forests, and lakes on my way through the county to the springs. Nothing could prepare me for the sight of 100+ manatees swimming through turquoise water on that chilly day. It was absolutely captivating.
I wandered about downtown Crystal River and into the museum where I learned about area history and where I met volunteers that were refreshingly polite and kind in the way people used to be in the days of my South Florida youth. Indeed it was like stepping back in time, and I had an epiphany. This place could be worth looking into.
The following week brought research of demographics that included voter registrations, politicians, properties, weather, and horticulture. I made up my mind. Time for a move! I was back the following weekend, bought a lot, found a builder and the rest is history.
But back to the counterbalance part of this letter. I came here because where I’m from, Democrat policies took over and it became clear that if I wanted to retire comfortably, it wasn’t going to be in South Florida. Democrat policies are costly, especially on a retirement income. I could clearly see that the BOCC, state representative and congressman actually held my ideals, and that the majority of voters were like-minded. I never knew a place like this could exist.
So I say to Citrus County Democrats feeling outnumbered, frustrated, and unheard, there could be a happy place for you too.
Perhaps you have to be willing to search for it.