As a six-year-old city kid, I quickly learned how to be adept crossing the street as a trolley car approached, signaled by a traffic light. A red light gave me plenty of time to cross, but even with a green light, I could beat the trolley.
Last week an incident brought back my childhood challenges of traffic light decisions. As I drove in Crystal River on State Road 44 approaching NE 10th Ave to make a left turn, I unexpectedly came to a stop as there was a new traffic light.
The lane lights were blinking red with the left turn signal doing the same. A sign said to yield when light blinks yellow. I sat there awhile, but the light stayed blinking red. Cars started backing up behind me. No car was approaching, so I turned left onto the street keeping a wary eye for the Sheriff for my jumping a red light. The other cars followed me.
The next day, seeing the same situation ahead, I saw a couple of workers standing by an open box by the traffic light. I stopped and asked,” You guys involved with this light?”
“Maybe,” one cautiously replied. “Well,” I started inquiring, “that thing never changes to yellow like the sign says!” “It’s not fixed yet,” he replied. “Good answer,” I thought, but didn’t dare ask if it needed a yellow bulb.
I pursued my inquiry stating, “I thought you’re not supposed to proceed on red lights, blinking or not.” “Yes, you can,” he countered. “Is it in the DMV manual?” I asked. “Yup,” he quickly replied. He added, “Just come to a complete stop, and if nothing is coming, go.”
It has been 69 years since I got my license and never knew about that rule as I always assumed red means stop. Blinking red lights were never part of my driving history for all those years.
From this experience, it became a reminder that what we observe as everyday repetitious truths of living can be disguised by rules, laws and commandments that alter meaning. That’s why there are lawyers, clergy, magicians, and know-it-alls. The realities of life aren’t always in black or white, but often require an open-mindedness to perceive the underlying truth.
Today, the lights were in proper color sequence, and I turned confidently at blinking yellow. Nearby workmen were proudly observing their good works. Normality returned. Everyone was happy.