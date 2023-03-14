As a six-year-old city kid, I quickly learned how to be adept crossing the street as a trolley car approached, signaled by a traffic light. A red light gave me plenty of time to cross, but even with a green light, I could beat the trolley.

Last week an incident brought back my childhood challenges of traffic light decisions. As I drove in Crystal River on State Road 44 approaching NE 10th Ave to make a left turn, I unexpectedly came to a stop as there was a new traffic light.

Get more from the Citrus County Chronicle