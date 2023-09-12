In reply to Robert Marino's letter to the editor, calling someone a Nazi is not hate speech. Allowing groups of Nazis to protest and chanting death to the Jews, that is hate speech. I would have used the word fascist, but not really sure how many know that Nazis were a fascist government.

I grew up in Germany from 1961 until 1966 and I was born a Jew so please don't lecture me about the Holocaust.

