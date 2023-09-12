In reply to Robert Marino's letter to the editor, calling someone a Nazi is not hate speech. Allowing groups of Nazis to protest and chanting death to the Jews, that is hate speech. I would have used the word fascist, but not really sure how many know that Nazis were a fascist government.
I grew up in Germany from 1961 until 1966 and I was born a Jew so please don't lecture me about the Holocaust.
Nazis came to power by destroying any press not aligned with their anti-Semitic rhetoric. Then they banned books, then they burned books and then corpses. This state, and now this county, operates much like the fascist Nazis did. I'm only sorry you can't see this. Our country is moving backwards and as history does repeat itself, my offer to pay the ALA membership fee was to prevent our public libraries from bowing down to ignorant people that want censorship to flourish. I prefer liberty for all and that includes all books. That you think the Chronicle should not have written a story is your opinion. To try and censor a newspaper is fascism. Freedom of the press is still allowed in my America.
