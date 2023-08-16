I have a dream list for Inverness. I realize it may not be obtainable, but here goes:
Lighting on 44 next to the bridges for motorists and pedestrians at night. The blind curves are dark and somewhat dangerous. Clean up and cut down some of the trees lakeside so you can see our lakes! It's a beautiful entrance point to visitors.
Have more outdoor events in downtown Inverness, and invest in a parking garage.
Start fines for throwing trash on the highway.
Instead of some useless bike paths, it might be impractical but how about golf cart paths? So people could save on fuel. Maybe start out just in the downtown area.
I don't know what happened to Rock Crusher Stadium, but it would be nice to have top-level entertainment staged somewhere in the county.
Everyone agrees this county is boring and they spend their money elsewhere. Time to make a few changes, and create revenue and jobs … so you could lower our taxes? There's a lot that can be done to beautify and make this county more attractive for residents and visitors.