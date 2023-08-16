Letter to the editor logo 2021

I have a dream list for Inverness. I realize it may not be obtainable, but here goes:

Lighting on 44 next to the bridges for motorists and pedestrians at night. The blind curves are dark and somewhat dangerous. Clean up and cut down some of the trees lakeside so you can see our lakes! It's a beautiful entrance point to visitors.

