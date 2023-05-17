We were thrown into a frenzy over COVID, with fortunes to be made in certain areas, while others lost everything due to government mandates. Small, family-owned businesses ceased to exist because of these mandates. Yet, some major firms made millions from the losses of others.
I have experienced COVID in a personal way, as its treatment changed my life and reduced my level of function. However, I am grateful to be alive, and that brings me happiness. Unfortunately, the aftermath of COVID and the questionable actions of government and health agencies have given rise to a new scam aimed at defrauding us taxpayers by channeling funds to medical firms and possibly their government connections.
Around two months ago, we unexpectedly received a package of eight COVID tests that we never requested. Then the flood of COVID test kits began. As of now, we have received five shipments of COVID test kits (four packs of two each), totaling 40 tests. These shipments came from different companies, but they provided no information about the sender or any documentation regarding who requested or initiated this scheme. However, it appears that Medicare was billed $100 for each shipment. I have no desire to take COVID tests that I never asked for or authorized.
They say, "Follow the money!" In this case, I believe some officials may have stock or financial interests in this scam. One thing is certain: taxpayers are being robbed once again. Just imagine if you could bill every Medicare family $500 for unwanted and unrequested items! What a scam! Does anyone want a pile of COVID tests? They are being sold at a low price!