We were thrown into a frenzy over COVID, with fortunes to be made in certain areas, while others lost everything due to government mandates. Small, family-owned businesses ceased to exist because of these mandates. Yet, some major firms made millions from the losses of others.

I have experienced COVID in a personal way, as its treatment changed my life and reduced my level of function. However, I am grateful to be alive, and that brings me happiness. Unfortunately, the aftermath of COVID and the questionable actions of government and health agencies have given rise to a new scam aimed at defrauding us taxpayers by channeling funds to medical firms and possibly their government connections.

