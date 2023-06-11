I read with interest about an individual who is a drug user, lied on a federal background form, and purchased a handgun. After being caught in the lie, the individual is now facing federal charges for falsifying the form. Great news, I thought. However, the name of the individual is not Hunter. It is Deja Taylor, a 25-year-old mother from Virginia. The story can be found on page A12 of the Citrus County Chronicle, dated Wednesday, June 7. It seems that without a recognizable name, breaking the law goes unnoticed.
Randy McConnell