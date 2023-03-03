Good news, fellow Citrus County citizens! The Florida state house has apparently solved all the many challenges our state faces, including the homeowners insurance crisis, environmental degradation, lack of affordable housing, rising crime in Republican-led cities like Miami and Jacksonville, etc.
These real problems must have already been addressed because State Senator Blaise Ingoglia had time this week to file a stunt bill: SB 1248. Ingoglia even came up with a cutesy title for it: "The Ultimate Cancel Act."
The bill proposes immediately canceling bills filed by Democrats and stripping away voter registration from citizens who are enrolled as Democrats on the grounds that the Democratic Party “previously advocated for, or been in support of, slavery or involuntary servitude.”
Citrus County residents of a certain age may remember Dixiecrats — Southern Democrats who were the ideological heirs of Civil War-era Democrats who supported slavery. Dixiecrats favored segregation, and when Texas Democrat LBJ signed the Civil Rights Act in the 1960s, Dixiecrats like Strom Thurmond, et al, migrated to the Republican Party.
So, Ingoglia's "nyah-nyah-nyah" falls flat with anyone who knows their history. But regardless, we don't have time for silly stunts in the statehouse. Ingoglia should refrain from such performative idiocy in the future and focus on the real work he was elected to do.