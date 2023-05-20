Feeling safe is increasingly challenging as an individual. Smoke detectors in our homes are insufficient when the threat comes from outside and there is no control or monitoring.
A fire incident took place on March 25 near my property. Authorities were notified, and the fire was contained and extinguished. Since then, I have been questioning how this could have happened. Despite multiple businesses operating on the premises, none were aware of the fire. On the day of the incident, a firefighter informed me that it started with a burnt transformer, initially burning approximately 5 acres. Later, I discovered that over 50 acres were affected. I contacted Duke Energy, one of the listed businesses on the property, to gather more information about the transformer fire. I lodged a complaint on March 27 with the FPU department, expressing concerns about the lack of safety measures and questioning the cause of the fire. The executive office contacted me, promising to investigate and involve a supervisor, but they never followed up. Frustrated, I filed another complaint on May 12. The executive office apologized and informed me that Dixie Mine, listed as Citrus Mining, was at fault. It is evident that I am being given the runaround.