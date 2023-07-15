Letter to the editor logo 2021

I am a fisherman. This is no shocking statement for our area, as there are many of us who are. There are many in our community that are golfers as well as many other activities that are enjoyed in our beautiful part of the country.

I am writing this letter to address my fishing “tastes.” I like all kinds of fish. Redfish, trout, snook, flounder, etc. You get the idea. One fish I have no liking for at ALL is the mullet. I don’t like their taste, I have no desire to try to catch them and I do not find them attractive or interesting in any way. Some may call me racist! I just say, it’s my right to like or dislike whatever fish I choose. I don’t have to order them at a restaurant or buy them at a market or allow them into my kitchen at home. That’s my choice, call it Freedom Of Choice.

