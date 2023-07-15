I am a fisherman. This is no shocking statement for our area, as there are many of us who are. There are many in our community that are golfers as well as many other activities that are enjoyed in our beautiful part of the country.
I am writing this letter to address my fishing “tastes.” I like all kinds of fish. Redfish, trout, snook, flounder, etc. You get the idea. One fish I have no liking for at ALL is the mullet. I don’t like their taste, I have no desire to try to catch them and I do not find them attractive or interesting in any way. Some may call me racist! I just say, it’s my right to like or dislike whatever fish I choose. I don’t have to order them at a restaurant or buy them at a market or allow them into my kitchen at home. That’s my choice, call it Freedom Of Choice.
Now the way I see it, there are basically two main “species’’ of predatory fish in the ocean. There are the bill fish, sailfish, marlin and swordfish, and there are the sharks. Now some of either of these species (whomever you identify with) may call me racist for not liking mullet. These same species will spend countless hours extolling the reasons why the other species is so bad and never think they are doing wrong, yet condemn someone else for not liking a particular fish and call them a RACIST!
I would hope you see where this is going. I don’t automatically like everyone in this world, nor do I dislike everyone. I get to pick and choose based on my personal beliefs. I live in America, I have that right. This does not make me a “racist” because I don’t like everyone. We all have our likes and dislikes, beliefs and doubts. That is all of our choices. I have friends that are bill fish and friends that are sharks. I don’t dislike either species as a whole because of the actions of a few that I disagree with. I like fish, but I don’t like mullet.