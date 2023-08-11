I would like to share my opinion on the proposed Fishcreek Glampground. In the very beginning I was on the bandwagon with the opposing neighbors. I must admit, I did not know what “glamping” meant and it made me nervous thinking the owners were turning it to some hip “party place” like Ginnie Springs. There was a lot of fear-mongering about the traffic and such. As time went on, I thought maybe I should research this project and speak with the owners.
I was surprised and ashamed of how I judged this project based on the false information and lies spread in the community.. Glamping is a very expensive way to camp. We are used to travel trailers and campers here so that was never an issue. The owner posted her personal number on all their social media channels to debunk any rumors and gave any information we requested. The owners are making a good-faith effort to create something that is nice, peaceful and classy for this community. They are very approachable and go talk with them if you have any questions.