I could call them many names which are not printable. So I will call them: "monsters." These monsters are the ones involved in mass shootings. There are many reasons that these monsters exist. Many want fame and glory by performing such an evil heinous act. Florida had the Parkland shooting where Nikolas Cruz murdered 17 people and injured 17 others on Valentine's Day in 2018. He got 34 consecutive life sentences without parole. But was this justice for the victims and their families?
Thus recently, Governor DeSantis signed Senate Bill (SB) 450, which will reform the Florida death penalty statutes. Once a unanimous jury finds a defendant guilty of a capital crime, it will now only require a supermajority (8 of the 12 jurors) to recommend the death penalty. Many of the families know that that day in 2018 can never be erased from their memories; this bill will ensure that future families will not have to endure the injustice and pain of learning that the shooter did not receive the death penalty.