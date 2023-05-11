Josh Wooten, president of the Citrus County Chamber of Commerce, authored a column in the 5/7/23 Chronicle, mentioning “tests” he uses to determine whether a development project deserves the Chamber’s support.

Let’s ask those same questions about a proposal that will come before the Planning and Development Commissioners on 5/18/23 — the proposed RV park/campground on Fish Creek, in Ozello.

