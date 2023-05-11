Josh Wooten, president of the Citrus County Chamber of Commerce, authored a column in the 5/7/23 Chronicle, mentioning “tests” he uses to determine whether a development project deserves the Chamber’s support.
Let’s ask those same questions about a proposal that will come before the Planning and Development Commissioners on 5/18/23 — the proposed RV park/campground on Fish Creek, in Ozello.
1. Is it harmful to the environment?
Get more from the Citrus County Chronicle
YES. A 10,000-gallon septic system would be needed. The site is in the Ozello coastal marsh, adjacent to the St. Martins Marsh Aquatic Preserve. Frequent flooding occurs and the septic system is impacted by intense flood waters. Floods will distribute fecal matter and bacterial pathogens into the surrounding estuary.
2. Will it impact the taxpapers?
YES. The roads leading to this parcel are narrow, shoulderless roads that contain many hairpin and blind curves. All of these roads are rated by the county engineer as being in poor condition, rated a “6” or even a “7”. They are not slated for work for many years yet, let alone widening. Putting more traffic on them, especially large RVs, will result in more damage to the roads, and more vehicular accidents. Taxpayers will end up paying to repair the damage, and the Sheriff’s Office will have to respond to more accidents. Further, since the proposed RV park is in the middle of a residential area, more complaints can be expected from homeowners regarding noise, littering, campfire smoke, etc.. Law enforcement and/or county employees will have to respond to these complaints.
3. Is it a “fair” use of someone’s property?
NO. The entire area is zoned for residential use. All of the property owners in the area purchased their homes with the expectation that the area would remain zoned as residential. Keeping it residential would be the only “fair” way to treat these homeowners. The developers knew his property was zoned residential when they bought it. Property owners have absolutely no right to demand rezoning of their property to commercial, at the expense of other owners. .
NO. There are many short-term rentals, motels, and condos in Crystal River and Homosassa that aren’t full. Even if this park is approved, it could add no more than 1% of the tourist numbers.
Conclusion: It appears that the proposed RV park in Ozello fails all of these tests; it should be rejected by the commissioners.