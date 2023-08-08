Certain words befuddle or confuse the issue of things that have happened. A good example is the Russian Collusion was really just a Delusion. According to William Barr's conclusions, neither President Trump nor his campaign colluded with the Russian government in the election.
Another befuddling situation is the continuous indictments in the prosecution of Trump. Though the case against Trump is not finished, it appears to be political persecution. Many of the indictments can not be proven but will cause a lengthy court trial. Onto another case, Hunter Biden's laptop was said to be Russian disinformation. But conveniently after the election, the FBI found information that linked Hunter Biden to tax evasion. Hunter Biden’s plea agreement regarding tax evasion and firearm offense charges was seen as a sweetheart deal. But the details of this deal is coming to light: he agreed to plead guilty to two misdemeanor counts of failing to pay federal income tax after a five-year investigation. He also agreed to enter a pretrial diversion program that could dismiss a felony charge regarding his unlawful possession of a Colt Cobra .38 SPL revolver despite being a drug user. This would have ended further investigations, which could also involve Joe Biden in some pay for play schemes.