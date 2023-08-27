The Trump cult is still going strong, if letters to the editor in the Chronicle are any indication. Recent samples include a writer who favorably compared Trump to wrestler Ric Flair and enthused "We need Donald J. Trump!" and a deluded correspondent who is still pushing the thoroughly and repeatedly debunked lie that Trump won in 2020. (No really, he lost. And you, madam, are in a cult.)
As a liberal who regularly votes for Democrats, I almost hope the Trump cultists carry the day and their party renominates a twice-impeached ex-president who is currently under 91 felony indictments. (Because he'll lose -- bigly. Again.) But as an American, I hope more rational heads prevail and Republicans pick someone who isn't a corrupt, divisive liar and one-man crime wave.
I'm not sure two-party systems are a great idea; a parliamentary approach might be better at representing a broad range of interests and opinions. But we live in a country with a two-party system, so at a minimum, both parties have to be willing to play by the rules (e.g., when you lose an election, you leave office) and put the country and its constitution over their personal interests.
If Republicans nominate Trump again, he'll lose again, and maybe that's what the party needs to snap out of its cultish devotion. But Trump is a sore loser and won't go quietly, even if he loses by an even wider margin. And his cult may act out even more violently next time. That's another reason to hope good sense prevails in the Republican primary.