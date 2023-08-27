The Trump cult is still going strong, if letters to the editor in the Chronicle are any indication. Recent samples include a writer who favorably compared Trump to wrestler Ric Flair and enthused "We need Donald J. Trump!" and a deluded correspondent who is still pushing the thoroughly and repeatedly debunked lie that Trump won in 2020. (No really, he lost. And you, madam, are in a cult.)

As a liberal who regularly votes for Democrats, I almost hope the Trump cultists carry the day and their party renominates a twice-impeached ex-president who is currently under 91 felony indictments. (Because he'll lose -- bigly. Again.) But as an American, I hope more rational heads prevail and Republicans pick someone who isn't a corrupt, divisive liar and one-man crime wave.

