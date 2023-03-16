I appreciated Blaise Ingolglia’s commentary, “My fight for freedom has just begun.” From beginning to end, his article contained wisdom and logic backed by facts.
Unfortunately, neither wisdom, logic or facts mean anything to those advancing a progressive, socialist agenda. If they lie, it’s a matter of the means justifying the ends. Consequently, they lie repeatedly. One example is what they choose to call the “Don’t say gay bill.” That’s a lie. They know it is, and we on the right know it is. But they keep repeating it ad nauseam, hoping that if they tell a lie long enough it will somehow become truth.
A lie never becomes truth. No matter Putin, Xi Jinping, Hitler, Stalin or Mao, a lie is a lie. The letter writers, whom Ingoglia mentions, those who parrot Democrat talking points, well, as their letters appear so frequently, we all know who they are and exactly what they will say. Having been a subscriber to the “Chronicle” for over a decade, I know those progressive letter writers so well, their names and their politics, that I could write their nonsense for them.
Certainly, I could challenge their letters, but, given that Citrus County is vastly Conservative, that Florida’s representatives in the U.S House are Republican by a margin of 20 to 8, and our elected sheriffs by a Republican majority of 55 to 9 (to say nothing of our Republican U.S. Senators, Governor and state legislature), why trouble myself? Just imagine, though, had Andrew Gillum been elected governor, just prior to the Covid-19 pandemic, what Florida would look like today—at minimum, a broken, lawless dystopia.
Get more from the Citrus County Chronicle
True, for some on the left that would describe Heaven, but for the rest of us in Florida … not so much. So, while I appreciated Blaise Ingoglia’s commentary and the facts he laid out, and while good for reinforcement, it was largely unnecessary. We know the liars that, like undisciplined little dogs, yap at his heels. I would encourage Ingoglia, being a Republican to whom all laws apply, to be at all times honorable, and avoid any taint that might lead to personal embarrassment, charges of corruption or malfeasance.
Democrats may get away with that, but not Republicans.