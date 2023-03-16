Letter to the editor logo 2021

I appreciated Blaise Ingolglia’s commentary, “My fight for freedom has just begun.” From beginning to end, his article contained wisdom and logic backed by facts.

Unfortunately, neither wisdom, logic or facts mean anything to those advancing a progressive, socialist agenda. If they lie, it’s a matter of the means justifying the ends. Consequently, they lie repeatedly. One example is what they choose to call the “Don’t say gay bill.” That’s a lie. They know it is, and we on the right know it is. But they keep repeating it ad nauseam, hoping that if they tell a lie long enough it will somehow become truth.

