Humanity is doomed

Methane is responsible for about 30% of global warming. Reducing methane emissions will limit near-term warming and improve air quality. The number one culprit are cows, which can belch over 220 pounds of methane yearly. Methane is shorter lived than CO2 but 28 times more potent in the atmosphere. Ireland is considering killing 65,000 cows for the next three years and put other farming measures to lower greenhouse gasses by one-fourth by 2030. UC Davis (California) has found that adding 1% seaweed to cattle feed will cause a 60% methane reduction.
Solar panels produce about 2 kWh per day and may be an answer to green energy. However solar power farms can be as bad as urbanization in destroying wildlife and natural habitat. One idea is to put solar panels in areas of "useless" lands such as high over canals, which would also limit water evaporation or in clear areas at airports. Another solution is to put the solar panels much higher above ground so some crops could be planted beneath them. It might also lengthen the growing season by reducing frost. The dark side: solar panels on public lands inhibit animal migration and have led to the almost extinction of the desert tortoise in the Mojave Desert. There have been massive solar projects there to provide energy for California, which has some of the strictest greenhouse emission laws.
Wind turbines can be used on land and sea to produce about 2.5-3.6 megawatts. Offshore advantage is that it does not take up valuable land. But turbine vibrations can disorient whales and fish causing them to beach and die. Land turbines have killed an estimated million or more birds and bats each year. Bats play an essential role in pest control, pollinating plants and dispersing seeds which helps our food supply.
Electric vehicles are another way to combat greenhouse gasses. But EV batteries are a detriment to the environment. Mining for the rare minerals for these batteries destroys land and water resources due to pollution. This affects wildlife of the area around the mines. These batteries are not recyclable at this time and will leech harmful elements back into the soil unless we develop better ways of disposal.
This green energy collision path will not "save the planet" but humanity — for a little while. But in the end, humanity will disappear due to ecological disaster.