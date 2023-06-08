Letter to the editor logo 2021

Humanity is doomed

Methane is responsible for about 30% of global warming. Reducing methane emissions will limit near-term warming and improve air quality. The number one culprit are cows, which can belch over 220 pounds of methane yearly. Methane is shorter lived than CO2 but 28 times more potent in the atmosphere. Ireland is considering killing 65,000 cows for the next three years and put other farming measures to lower greenhouse gasses by one-fourth by 2030. UC Davis (California) has found that adding 1% seaweed to cattle feed will cause a 60% methane reduction.

