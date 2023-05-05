Letter to the editor logo 2021

To solve gun violence there is a simple solution. Vote Republicans out of office. How’s that for a simple solution? Never vote for another Republican again. Don’t let them fool you. There is more crime in Red States than in Blue States. If you don’t believe me, Google it.

Facts about who are the "Taker States" and who are the "Donor States." If you were to guess that Florida gets $4.50 back for every $1 they pay in, you would be right. So far it has come to $51 billion in Florida alone. Did you know that not a single Republican politician in Florida voted for Biden's Recovery Act or his Infrastructure bill for Florida roads and bridges? NOT ONE!

Get more from the Citrus County Chronicle