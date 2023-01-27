Letter to the editor logo 2021

Raising the debt ceiling is again in the news. The debt ceiling is like a credit card limit on my credit card. If I have a credit limit of $30 thousand. Then this is as high as I may charge (borrow) on my credit card. If I feel this is not enough, I might ask the bank to raise my credit limit. But a better choice might be to reign in my spending habits and rethink my budget.

Article 1 Section 8 of the United States Constitution gives Congress authorization to borrow money. The Debt Ceiling is not part of the constitution but was a statute to allow the government to issue bonds in 1917 to finance WWI. It has been in place ever since. The debt ceiling is the total amount of money that the government is authorized to borrow to meet its existing legal obligations. The Public Debt Act of 1939 created the first debt limit of $65 billion. This has kept increasing almost yearly due to budget increases. In 1979, the enacted Gephardt rule meant the debt ceiling was adjusted at the same time that a new budget was passed. It was repealed in 2011 to be done only when it appeared that the government was to run out of money.

Get more from the Citrus County Chronicle