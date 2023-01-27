Raising the debt ceiling is again in the news. The debt ceiling is like a credit card limit on my credit card. If I have a credit limit of $30 thousand. Then this is as high as I may charge (borrow) on my credit card. If I feel this is not enough, I might ask the bank to raise my credit limit. But a better choice might be to reign in my spending habits and rethink my budget.
Article 1 Section 8 of the United States Constitution gives Congress authorization to borrow money. The Debt Ceiling is not part of the constitution but was a statute to allow the government to issue bonds in 1917 to finance WWI. It has been in place ever since. The debt ceiling is the total amount of money that the government is authorized to borrow to meet its existing legal obligations. The Public Debt Act of 1939 created the first debt limit of $65 billion. This has kept increasing almost yearly due to budget increases. In 1979, the enacted Gephardt rule meant the debt ceiling was adjusted at the same time that a new budget was passed. It was repealed in 2011 to be done only when it appeared that the government was to run out of money.
Reaching the debt ceiling is bad for the economy. Treasury bonds would experience volatility and all financial products (loans and bonds) would be affected. Higher debt ceiling means less chance of government default and lower interest on the national debt. This inversely affects the deficit which we are adding about $500 billion debt monthly!
The 14th Amendment states: “The validity of the public debt of the United States, authorized by law … shall not be questioned,” which many feel means the debt ceiling is unconstitutional. With my credit card, even if I limit my spending but my family does not, it becomes out of control. Congress should control the purse strings but there are many ways that agencies through extra expenditures such as aid to migrants,etc. or Presidential treaties to provide aid to foreign nations can sideswipe this. There are many wasteful government projects that get "created". Instead of raising the debt ceiling, Congress needs to follow Florida's example of a balanced budget. Florida also created a $9.5 billion emergency reserve (9% of total budget).