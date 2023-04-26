How much longer must we endure the two-lane section of Highway 491 in Lecanto, and the do-nothing commissioners? It seems every time I read a story in the Chronicle regarding what the commissioners are trying to accomplish here in the county, it’s always about growth. They want to expand housing, and commercial business. They keep talking about the fast growth of Lecanto. Yet they are doing nothing to resolve the traffic congestion at the fast-growing intersection of Highways 486 and 491. They keep approving building permits for new businesses, yet our roads can’t handle the ones we currently have. I read a while back that they were “Fast Tracking” the widening of the road.

Recently, County Commissioner Rebecca Bays said the Parkway timeline has been fast-tracked for completion.

