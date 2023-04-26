How much longer must we endure the two-lane section of Highway 491 in Lecanto, and the do-nothing commissioners? It seems every time I read a story in the Chronicle regarding what the commissioners are trying to accomplish here in the county, it’s always about growth. They want to expand housing, and commercial business. They keep talking about the fast growth of Lecanto. Yet they are doing nothing to resolve the traffic congestion at the fast-growing intersection of Highways 486 and 491. They keep approving building permits for new businesses, yet our roads can’t handle the ones we currently have. I read a while back that they were “Fast Tracking” the widening of the road.
Recently, County Commissioner Rebecca Bays said the Parkway timeline has been fast-tracked for completion.
“This can be a great opportunity for Citrus County if we plan properly, and I feel that this commission and administration are working hard to get ahead of the curve,” Bays said.
Merriam Webster’s definition of Fast-Track:
Verb: To speed up the processing, production, or construction of in order to meet a goal.
County Commissioner Rebecca Bays in February met with Florida Department of Transportation (FDOT) officials to discuss traffic concerns generated from growth outside Citrus County.
“As Citrus County grows, population increases and puts a burden on existing roads.” It seems all that is being done is, talking about it.
The next section of the Parkway between SR44 and Highway.486 has begun and is planned to be completed in three years. I’m not a betting individual, but if I were, I would wager that the Parkway will be completed well before the county gets a good start on the 491 widening project. Perhaps the next group of commissioners can get it done.