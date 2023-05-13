When did we get to the point in our country when we politicized murder and other serious crimes? Democrats say the problem is guns. Republicans cling to their guns, while saying the problem is mental health and soft-on-crime prosecutors. As a result, murder and crime are growing in our country and our youth and their futures are the victims of the split.
All crime and murder is wrong regardless of how it happens and who blames who. Can we at least agree on this one premise as a starting point? We need to solve the problems and stop the gaslighting and blame.