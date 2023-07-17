I have read a number of submissions regarding the current State of the Union. Some insist we are a Democracy, others a Republic. Some combine the two and say we are a Democratic Republic. Currently, we are neither, we have devolved into a Kakistocracy.
How did we get here? We have a president who has not aged well, both physically and mentally, a VP who serves up nonsensical word salads and laughter in response to any given subject; a Secretary of Transportation with absolutely no experience in transportation; a Supreme Court justice who cannot define what a woman is; 51 “security” experts (including a former head of the CIA) signing a letter proclaiming that a certain laptop was Russian misinformation, knowing full well that they were blatantly lying.We have an FBI that can no longer be trusted. We have Liberal politicians in major cities who are more concerned with the rights of criminals than victims. We have cashless bail policies that allow criminals to be released to reoffend. We have a homeless population that has infiltrated every city in the country, biological men killing the aspirations of women in sports.
How long can a country survive as a Kakistocracy? Not very long. Even if it is contained to four years the damage done may be insurmountable. Some individuals defend this Administration regardless of the reality of open borders, inflation, crime, homelessness, looting and the physical and moral decay of the county. Our education system produces students where only 33% perform at grade level in math and reading. We graduate virtual illiterates and wonder why they fail in life. We have young folks who can’t look away from their phones. Folks will post the scene of an accident or crime, but not render aid. Yes, the county is in decline when some folks are more concerned about sexual identity, pronouns and likes on Facebook than the threat of Chinese expansion. Currently, 73% of the country feels the country is going in the wrong direction, yet there are those who continue to defend the current Administration. Why? Because they believe their goals and retention of power supersede the good of the country. If a course correction is not made expeditiously, we will continue to descend into chaos and upheaval. Due to space restrictions, I only mentioned the tip of the iceberg.
