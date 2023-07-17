Letter to the editor logo 2021

I have read a number of submissions regarding the current State of the Union. Some insist we are a Democracy, others a Republic. Some combine the two and say we are a Democratic Republic. Currently, we are neither, we have devolved into a Kakistocracy.

How did we get here? We have a president who has not aged well, both physically and mentally, a VP who serves up nonsensical word salads and laughter in response to any given subject; a Secretary of Transportation with absolutely no experience in transportation; a Supreme Court justice who cannot define what a woman is; 51 “security” experts (including a former head of the CIA) signing a letter proclaiming that a certain laptop was Russian misinformation, knowing full well that they were blatantly lying.We have an FBI that can no longer be trusted. We have Liberal politicians in major cities who are more concerned with the rights of criminals than victims. We have cashless bail policies that allow criminals to be released to reoffend. We have a homeless population that has infiltrated every city in the country, biological men killing the aspirations of women in sports.

