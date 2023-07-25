Sixty years ago, as I monitored communications of the Warsaw Pact countries, I learned of President JFK's assassination. The news of JFK's assassination saddened me, but it worsened as I walked through the day room and JFK's photo as CIC had already been replaced with President Johnson's photo. How quickly things change.
Now I see another Kennedy, Robert F. Kennedy Jr., is running for president. This is significant for me as the Kennedys had a significant role in the dreams and aspirations of my generation.
JFK was assassinated on my 23rd birthday as I monitored the electronic communications of the Czech 4th army that was stationed outside of Prague. I had joined the Army after JFK called for volunteers to stem a possible Russian invasion after the Russians built the Berlin Wall.
Days later after JFK's assassination, Oswald was shot dead by Jack Ruby and we all wondered how that could have happened. With almost two years left on my enlistment and JFK dead, everything seemed pointless now.
Fast forward to June 1968. RFK Jr.'s father, Robert F. Kennedy, was shot amid a cheering crowd in East LA. He was brilliant, charismatic, and destined to be our next president. He would be the leader we needed to get us out of Vietnam and lead the free world. But all that promise was cut short.
I keep mulling over how much the Democrat Party has changed since the 1960s. The party of free speech has become the party of “Shut Up!”
The party of peace has become the party of endless munitions for Ukraine bringing us to the brink of another world war.
The party of “our bodies, our choice” has become “Take your vaccines and put your mask on or else.”
Now RFK Jr. has come forward to bring things back to sanity, and he's being mercilessly attacked by his party and its propaganda media arm.
He's superb at dealing with the “woke” left of his party. During the recent congressional hearings, he remained calm, respectful, and to the point, unlike his frequently enraged party members. His party and its mainstream propaganda media arm can't bear to hear what he is saying.
Listening to these people has become unbearable. With the media in support, they aim to make RFK Jr. a non-person. Which makes me know, what he has to says makes sense.