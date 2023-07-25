Letter to the editor logo 2021

Sixty years ago, as I monitored communications of the Warsaw Pact countries, I learned of President JFK's assassination. The news of JFK's assassination saddened me, but it worsened as I walked through the day room and JFK's photo as CIC had already been replaced with President Johnson's photo. How quickly things change.

Now I see another Kennedy, Robert F. Kennedy Jr., is running for president. This is significant for me as the Kennedys had a significant role in the dreams and aspirations of my generation.

Get more from the Citrus County Chronicle