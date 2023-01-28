Marjorie Taylor Greene compared masks to the Holocaust. Ronny Jackson said omicron was a Democratic hoax. Definitely a credible committee! House Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) unveiled his picks for the new Select Subcommittee on the Coronavirus Pandemic: Republicans who have spread dangerous misinformation about COVID-19, compared wearing face masks to the Holocaust, and suggested that the omicron variant of the deadly virus was a Democratic hoax.The subcommittee was always destined to be more reality TV than legitimate policy making; McCarthy handed out lots of high-profile committee seats to extremists to secure their votes for his Speakership. But in this case, his appointments are just laughable.
His picks for the coronavirus panel include Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.), who was routinely kicked off of Twitter for spreading COVID misinformation to hundreds of thousands of people in violation of the company’s policy at the time.
Greene was suspended in July 2021 when she claimed COVID-19 wasn’t dangerous unless you were obese or over the age of 65. She was suspended again a month later when she falsely posted that COVID vaccines were “failing.” She was permanently banned in January 2022 after falsely tweeting about “extremely high amounts of COVID vaccine deaths.” Greene also compared being required to wear a mask on the House floor to the Holocaust. McCarthy is appointing extremist and election deniers to top positions in our Congress. Moderate Republicans have been left out for the most part. This is what he negotiated to end the stalemate and get elected as Speaker. He is also the "weakest" Speaker ever, because he agreed to their demand that he could be replaced at any time. Mr. McCarthy agreed to allow a single lawmaker to force a snap vote at any time to oust the speaker,
The latest news is Republicans will hold the debt ceiling hostage unless Social Security, Medicare and veterans benefits are cut along with many other programs that Americans like. They say there's too much spending, but 25% or 8 trillion was tacked on by the Trump administration with tax cuts for the wealthy. The funny part is there doesn't have to be a debt ceiling debate.
