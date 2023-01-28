Marjorie Taylor Greene compared masks to the Holocaust. Ronny Jackson said omicron was a Democratic hoax. Definitely a credible committee! House Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) unveiled his picks for the new Select Subcommittee on the Coronavirus Pandemic: Republicans who have spread dangerous misinformation about COVID-19, compared wearing face masks to the Holocaust, and suggested that the omicron variant of the deadly virus was a Democratic hoax.The subcommittee was always destined to be more reality TV than legitimate policy making; McCarthy handed out lots of high-profile committee seats to extremists to secure their votes for his Speakership. But in this case, his appointments are just laughable.

His picks for the coronavirus panel include Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.), who was routinely kicked off of Twitter for spreading COVID misinformation to hundreds of thousands of people in violation of the company’s policy at the time.

