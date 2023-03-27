For the 611,000 patients admitted to hospitals each day, fear or anxiety is typically present. I was one of these statistics being admitted to Citrus Memorial in the past weeks.
People get admitted an average of every 17 years. Unlike most, however, I was well outside this norm. At 85, I should have had 5 admissions, but this was my first. The closest thing I’ve experienced was having my tonsils out in my highchair with a tray. I was positioned under a kitchen light bulb so the doctor could see better and have a good place to put his snips.
So, when I noticed some changes in my body’s routine that occurred suddenly, a sense of fear and anxiety came about. My son took me to the ER and 3 days later I was released. My initial fear and anxiety were gone. It is interesting to reflect upon why.
In my brief stay, I estimated some two-dozen staff encounters with different personalities. Common to all was the presence of caring that involved varying aspects of understanding, consideration, politeness, warmth, and friendliness.
For example, a Lab aide taking my blood says, “You’re from Boston.” “How do you know?” I replied. “I’m interested in the accents patients have,” and he continued, “Do you know there was no Southern accent until after the Civil War?”
Then, a Rehab aide responds to my seeing a hawk hovering outside my window. “Birds are very spiritual in my mind” he said and continued with interesting examples.
Both friendly conversations took my mind off my medical problem.
Compassion, of course, is the hallmark quality for those involved with patient care. I overheard a Nurse Assistant tell my roommate as to why she was pursuing a nursing career based on her own hospitalizations and the need for compassion. Most likely, therefore, she will become a good nurse being able to empathize with patients to reduce suffering.
I am most thankful for the professional excellence of Citrus Memorial Hospital. Plus, they topped it off with gourmet shrimp scampi and pot roast meals. Bread pudding also! My favorites!