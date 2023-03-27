For the 611,000 patients admitted to hospitals each day, fear or anxiety is typically present. I was one of these statistics being admitted to Citrus Memorial in the past weeks.

People get admitted an average of every 17 years. Unlike most, however, I was well outside this norm. At 85, I should have had 5 admissions, but this was my first. The closest thing I’ve experienced was having my tonsils out in my highchair with a tray. I was positioned under a kitchen light bulb so the doctor could see better and have a good place to put his snips.

